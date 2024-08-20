Manchester City's Phil Foden and Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw have been voted men’s and women’s player of the year respectively for 2024 at the Professional Footballers’ Association awards.Foden was instrumental in City winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and his achievements have now been recognised by his peers.Jamaican forward Shaw was the top scorer in the Women’s Super League, with 21 goals, as City were edged out for the title on goal difference by Chelsea.

Shaw was the WSL's leading scorer last season, despite a foot injury ruling her out for part of it. Credit: PA Images

Wythenshawe-born Cole Palmer, who moved from City to Chelsea, has been chosen as the men’s PFA young player of the year.

Palmer was second only to City’s Erling Haaland in the Premier League scoring charts with 22 goals and also laid on more goals than any other Chelsea player – 11.

Manchester United midfielder Grace Clinton won the women’s young player prize after her performances on loan at Tottenham last season.

Clinton shone in a struggling Spurs side and contributed four goals and four assists in 20 WSL appearances.

Former Everton and Liverpool midfielder Fara Williams, who is the most capped England player of all time, was among those individuals whose career achievements were recognised with a PFA Merit award.Williams won 172 caps for the Lionesses and scored 40 goals, helping England to third place at the 2015 World Cup while also playing for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympic Games.Williams’ achievements in the game are all the more remarkable given she experienced homelessness during her career. She told the Big Issue last year that she had lived in hostels for seven years.