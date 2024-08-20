Play Brightcove video

A metal detectorist has reunited a family with a First World War love token thought to have been lost while the owner was 'tending to the cows'.

John Bradbury discovered the sweetheart brooch during a search of farmland in the countryside close to his home in Brierfield, East Lancashire, in 2023.

He immediately knew the silver pin was a sentimental treasure when he noticed it was embossed with the name 'Jane'.

Now he has finally been able to give the heirloom back to the family of its owner.

A keen metal detectorist, John had found many interesting things over the years including many First World War artefacts and coins.

"It was just a normal day for me", he said. "I had found all sorts of things when I suddenly got a high reading on my machine.

"I was in shock. I bent down and found the brooch with the name "Jane" on it.

"I told my friend about it and he said - you know what you've got there - it's a World War One sweetheart brooch. Now we just need to find the family!"

John tracked down the previous owners of the farmland to The Shooter's Arms Pub, near Burnley, and discovered the brooch had belonged to Jane Cannon.

Jane was gifted the sweetheart brooch by her husband, Arthur, in 1915.

Her great niece Lucy Nicholson was delighted and shocked when she heard it had been found.

"Jane's sweetheart Arthur, who she went on to marry, would have given her the pin", she said.

"She was probably out with the cows when she lost it. I imagine she would have been looking for it for a long time.

"It's a really precious piece of family history and a great story to tell the grandchildren."

During the First World War, wives, sisters and girlfriends commonly wore pin-brooches depicting miniature badges of units in which loved ones were serving in the military.

They were bought and presented by the serviceman as they left for war.

"It's amazing it has been found in such good condition," Lucy added. "Especially with the cows up there who have been trampling around over the years."

