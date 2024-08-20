Almost three times as many people are coming forward to help police following the fatal shootings of three people in six days.

Merseyside Police launched Operation Evolve after the deaths of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Ashley Dale, 28, and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer, who died in a spate of shootings in Liverpool in 2022.

The force say there has also been a 10% reduction in crime since the launch, as it works with communities in Knowsley, Dovecot, Yew Tree, Longview, Page Moss and Huyton.

It comes as t he mother of a Olivia Pratt-Korbel calls for the stigma around 'grass culture' to change and for communities "to speak up".

Cheryl Korbel features in the new Channel 4 series, Merseyside Detectives: The Murders of Ashley and Olivia, which includes footage from Merseyside Police's investigations.

Suspected stolen bikes seized by Merseyside Police Credit: Merseyside Police

Operation Evolve has seen officers focused on targeting drug-related activity which in turn has lowered:

Serious acquisitive crime by 6%

Serious violence by 25%

ASB/public order by 37%

Burglary by 30%

Criminal damage by 11%

Vehicle crime and interference by 14%

There has also been a 178% increase in members of the public coming forward with intelligence to assist police.

Some of the firearms seized by officers Credit: Merseyside Police

Since August 2022, more than 1,400 arrests have been made in the area, key offenders have been sentenced to more than 237 years in prison and several gang injunctions have been served.

Officers have also seized nearly 190kg of suspected Class A and B drugs, more than £522,000 cash, 66 offensive weapons, eight firearms, suspected stolen bikes and vehicles, carried out 160 warrants and 1,794 stop searches, safeguarded 85 people and made 124 safeguarding referrals.

Superintendent Tony Fairhurst, one of the senior officers involved in EVOLVE Liverpool-Knowsley, said: “Tackling organised crime, preventing criminality and protecting communities are key priorities for Merseyside Police.

“Following the tragic events in August 2022, we put in place robust policing operations to safeguard our communities and bring those responsible to justice.

"While we were able to put Olivia and Ashley’s murderers behind bars for a very long time, we are still working hard to find those responsible for Sam’s death and urge anyone with information to contact us.

“These families, and all the families who have lost someone to criminality, suffer day in day out and we are committed to helping to make Merseyside a safer place to live, work and visit so other families don’t suffer the same indescribable pain."

Drugs seized by police Credit: Merseyside Police

A host of projects have been initiated by Liverpool Council within the area since the launch, amongst them are increased CCTV, drop in centres for residents and events at local schools to help educate children from a primary school level.

Knowsley Council have also been working on projects, including environmental health action days tackling littering, fly tipping, graffiti and measures to improve green spaces.

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell added: "Clearly, since the launch of EVOLVE much has changed for these communities.

“Using fear and intimidation, these organised crime groups brought misery to the neighbourhoods in which they operated, cowardly hiding in these communities, often manipulating vulnerable people to do their bidding for them.

“These communities can now be assured that many of these criminals are behind bars for a very long time, and this needs to serve as a warning for any other individual considering getting involved in illegal activity.

“I want to thank Merseyside Police for their relentless pursuit of these illegal gangs and their robust action in clearing them from these communities ."