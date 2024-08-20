Taylor Swift has reportedly met with two survivors of the deadly Southport stabbing attack.

The young fans, who cannot be identified because of legal reasons, met with the US pop star and her mother, Andrea, backstage at one of her London shows.

One of the girls appeared to have a bandage around her arm, with the Swift lyrics “you drew stars around my scars" written on it.

“The biggest thank you to @TaylorSwift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all,” a social media user wrote.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King and Alice Dasilva Aguiar were killed in the attack. Credit: PA Images

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed in the knife attack at a Taylor themed dance class on Monday, 29 July.

Eight other children and two adults were seriously injured, but have since been released from hospital.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, from Banks, Lancashire, has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article.

After the attack, Swift shared a statement online expressing her “horror” at the incident. “I’m just completely in shock,” she wrote.

Taylor released this statement after the Southport attack. Credit: Instagram

“The loss of life and innocence and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Taylor, who has spent the last year travelling the world with her Eras tour, reached out to the families affected by the atrocity, sending the girls balloons and signed posters.

The Anti-Hero singer is performing for five nights at Wembley for the final dates of the European leg of her sold-out Eras Tour.

The King will also meet the families of those involved in the deadly knife attack.

Charles will travel to Southport to hear, during the private meeting, the experiences of some of the young children, as well as speak to those families of Elise, Bebe and Alice.

After the private meeting at Southport Town Hall the King will chat to members of the Southport community who provided support in the aftermath of the attack.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest North West news stories? Listen to our latest From The North podcast...