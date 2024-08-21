Play Brightcove video

Anna Youssef was in court when Warren Gilchrest was sentenced

A self-proclaimed "freedom fighter" who filmed a sickening attack of a black man in Piccadilly Gardens while shouting "kill him" - was caught by his own footage.As trouble flared in Manchester city centre on August 3, Warren Gilchrest recorded a vicious mob assault, while encouraging the violence and hurling abuse.

Manchester Crown Court heard Gilchrest "wasn’t just a bystander"- "he was an active participant - prompting and directing the violence."

The court was shown distressing footage he filmed, which showed a lone black male being attacked by the crowd.

The 52 year old can be heard shouting repeatedly “stamp on his face” “kill him- kill him”

But during the violence Gilchrest was being filmed too, as drone footage showed him kicking two police officers who were trying to rescue the man under attack.

In other footage he can be heard hurling abuse at two young Muslim women.

The court was also shown a video of him wearing a helmet with a camera on it chanting “England, England, England - take it back” and “Save our kids".

The court heard how Gilchrest had 31 previous convictions including sexual offences against children under the age of 13.

Police in riot gear as violence broke out in Piccadilly Gardens Credit: MEN Media

The defendant runs his own social media channel in which he describes himself as a "freedom fighter" and "critical thinker".

He had been arrested at his home where police found Nazi paraphernalia and had pleaded guilty to violent disorder at a previous hearing.

Sentencing Judge Timothy Field KC said Gilchrest had a “deeply unpleasant and frankly concerning mindset.”

He added: “You were involved in serious and widespread acts of violence in which you revelled".

“You encouraged it - actively, persistently and vocally and joined in as well."

This was an incident that caused serious fear and disruption .... motivated by racial and religious hatred and misogyny.”

Gilchrest was sentenced to three years. He was also given a criminal behaviour order and banned from entering parts of the city centre for five years.

