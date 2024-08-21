A TV documentary is set to follow the trial of child serial killer Lucy Letby.

The two-part Channel 4 series will focus on the case of former neonatal nurse Letby, who was convicted last August of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others between June 2015 and June 2016.

Channel 4 said the documentary – currently titled The Trial Of Lucy Letby – is in “pre-production” and does not yet have a release date.

Letby’s trial ran for 10 months from October 2022 to August 2023, with a retrial ordered after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on one count of attempted murder of a baby girl.

In July, the 34-year-old was found guilty of the attack on the newborn infant during a night shift in the Countess of Chester hospital’s neonatal unit in February 2016.

Letby was sentenced to 15 whole-life orders – making her only the fourth woman in UK history to be told she will never be released from prison.

The documentary will be directed by Emmy award-winning and Bafta-nominated filmmaker Daniel Bogado.