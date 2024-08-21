A multi-million pound attraction celebrating the life of Sir Ken Dodd is being opened in his home-town of Liverpool.

The Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Centre will provide a permanent home for all the great comedian's archive, and the Happiness exhibition currently showing at National Museum Liverpool.

And the aim is to have it open by 2027, to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth.

It is being developed at Liverpool’s Royal Court, which is working with The Comedy Trust and The Sir Ken Dodd Charitable Foundation on a new, purpose built £15 million facility.

Four storeys will celebrate the life and career of the Squire of Knotty Ash and also provide spaces for comedy workshops, talks and performances.

The centre will celebrate Sir Ken Dodd's unique legacy, and promote health and wellbeing through laughter Credit: ITV

Known for his telling one-liners and marathon performances, he was not afraid to dip his tattyfilarious toe into serious drama now and again.

The new centre will not only celebrate all forms of comedy and humour, but also provide opportunities to take part in a range of programmes, workshops and sessions with comedy, humour, health and wellbeing at their heart.

Through the unique Doddy lens The Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Centre will highlight Liverpool humour and the role the city has played in becoming a cradle of entertainment for countless comedians.

It will also explore how comedy and humour defines Liverpudlians, why the city is known world-wide for its wit and humour and how laughter can be used to improve health and wellbeing.

Lady Anne Dodd says her late husband would be thrilled at the new centre Credit: Peter Carr

Lady Anne Dodd says: "I am thrilled that my dream of creating a legacy to celebrate Ken’s life has reached such a landmark stage.

"I think the building looks fantastic and I know Ken would be delighted at its location, just a stone’s throw from his favourite building in the city, St George’s Hall.

"I am thoroughly enjoying working with Liverpool’s Royal Court Theatre and architect Paul Monaghan of AHMM and very much look forward to getting on with the next stage which will include planning a programme of events and activities to inform the design of the inside and outside the Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Centre.

"Ken spent many happy hours entertaining thousands in the Royal Court Theatre and I know he would be delighted that his legacy building links to the theatre he helped to save back in 1979."

It will be built on land adjacent to the theatre, and will also house a new 100-seat restaurant, dressing rooms and office space that will allow the staging of larger and more ambitious works in the future.

The centre is designed to celebrate the life and career of Liverpool’s most famous comedian. Credit: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris Architects

Most of the funding for the project is coming from the Sir Ken Dodd Charitable Trust, and his fellow Liverpudlians are being asked what they want to see there to help commemorate the city's favourite son.

With planning permission in place, work could begin as soon as next year.

Gillian Miller, CEO, Liverpool’s Royal Court said: "We are delighted to announce planning approval for this iconic legacy to Liverpool’s greatest entertainer, Sir Ken Dodd.

"We have been working with Lady Anne Dodd from the beginning of the design process to ensure that the building reflects Ken’s mantra that ‘Happiness is the greatest gift that we possess’.

"There is no better city than Liverpool to create a centre for happiness and wellbeing in, and we are looking forward to delivering a unique building for the city that epitomises happiness.

"Our plans for the world’s biggest tickling stick will become a landmark for the city attracting tourists and visitors from near and far, putting a smile on everyone’s face.

"This is a wonderfully positive project for the city and much needed in these uncertain times."

Paul Monaghan, Executive Director, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris Architects added: "Having grown up in Liverpool in the sixties and seventies I was always aware of Sir Ken Dodd from his music, TV appearances and legendary performances.

"He was always a favourite because his humour was surreal and timeless which is why he was still a popular entertainer up until his passing.

"It’s therefore a great honour to work on the design for this building with Lady Anne Dodd and the Royal Court Theatre on such a key site in Liverpool.

"The building will provide a great legacy for his work along with providing educational spaces for the youth of the City.

"Its multicoloured facade and sustainable design will provide a fitting landmark to a great man."

