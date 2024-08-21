Organisers at the Manx Grand Prix have cancelled all qualifying sessions for a third day, due to poor weather conditions across the Isle of Man.

So far only one qualifying session has taken place on Sunday 18 August.

R acing was due to begin on Friday 23 August, but this day will now be used for qualifying only, as riders are required to complete the 'practice' sessions to qualify for the races.

Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson, has confirmed that a number of contingency sessions have been granted by the Department of Infrastructure.

These include:

Thursday 22 August (afternoon)

Friday 23 August (evening)

Sunday 25 August (afternoon)

Organisers are urgently calling on any available marshals to come forward and sign-on for the additional sessions.

Riders of the Manx Grand Prix line up on the start line at the TT Grandstand. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

A yellow weather warning was put in place from 11:00pm on Tuesday 20 through to 3:00pm on Thursday 22 August.

The team at the Ronaldsway Met Office have since upgraded this to an amber warning for coastal overtopping and inner harbour flooding.

The next qualifying session is scheduled to take place tomorrow afternoon from 1:00pm, followed by an evening session.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.