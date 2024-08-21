A milkman dressed as Rambo and a woman in a “massive dog” costume are among those preparing to take the plunge at the World Gravy Wrestling Championships.

As one of the more unusual North West sporting events the championships draws crowds to Rossendale in Lancashire each year to see people fight it out in a pool of gravy.

Extra points are given for fancy dress, comedy effect, and entertainment value, with all money going to the East Lancashire Hospice which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.

Blackpool Milkman Phil Rowland is competing this year after previously attending the event.

Phil said: “It’ll be a good bit of entertainment for me to focus on and obviously raise some money for charities as well."

Mr Rowland will be raising money for both the East Lancashire Hospice and Fylde Coast Veterans.

“I’m a retired serviceman myself, so raising money for Fylde Coast Veterans fitted well,” he said.

Mr Rowland served for 22 years in The Corps of Royal Engineers, the engineering arm of the British Army.

His chosen wrestling name is Johnny Cambo, a play on John Rambo from the movie franchise Rambo, and he plans on wearing camouflage gear and a wig on the day.

His wife, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters will be supporting him in person on the day as he shows off his impromptu wrestling moves.

“Watching WWE has been my sole training, and my moves will be slightly more choreographed than the professionals and a little more careful, but it should be an entertaining day,” he said.

Phil Rowland and Hannah Havard are both competing this year Credit: PA

Another competitor is 30-year-old Hannah Havard who has recently moved to Rossendale, she is taking part dressed in a dog costume.

“Earlier this year, I’d gone out for a few drinks with my other half and and I saw that the applications were opened and I thought I would never get into it, but I’ll sign myself up for it on a bit of a whim and by some twist of fate I’ve got in," she said.

She said the online application involved her answering questions around if she is raising money for charity and what her wrestler name is – with her chosen moniker following a canine theme.

“I’m going to be dressed as a massive dog, so I needed a dog-themed name and there is a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler called Road Dog, so it sat nicely in the middle of the two,” she explained.

“I tried to look for a costume that would look the best in gravy, so I’m going to be a massive white Dalmatian.”

She said her partner James did not seem surprised when he found out she was participating.

“He knows I’m prone to doing strange things,” she added.

Credit: PA Images

James' parents may be in for a shock though as they see her compete.

“My partner’s mum and stepdad are coming to stay with us that weekend to go and see the gravy wrestling and they have no idea I’ve signed up,” she said.

“They’re going to turn up on the day and I’m going to be in the gravy.”

Ms Havard will be raising money for Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, where she got her “best pal” King Julius, from.

“The worst that’s going to happen is I’m going to smell of gravy for a week,” she said.

The event is being held on 26 August at the Rose ‘N’ Bowl, a pub in Stacksteads, Rossendale.