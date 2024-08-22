A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the attempted murder of a teenager who was stabbed in a park

At around 5.55pm on Monday 19 August, a 19-year-old victim was stabbed near to the bandstand in Newsham Park, Liverpool, and is currently in hospital in a stable condition.

A 15-year-old from Liverpool, whose name can't be released due to his age, is charged attempted murder and possession of a knife/blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Merseyside Police say a second teenager has also been charged in relation to the incident.

David Whiteley, 19, of Portelet Road, Old Swan, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife/blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and possession of a controlled Class B drug (ketamine).

They were both due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Thursday 22 August.