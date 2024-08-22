A man has been killed after being attacked by his XL Bully in his home.

David Daintree, 53, was discovered in the house after police were called by the ambulance service after reports of the attack at Ashley Court, in Accrington, Lancashire, shortly before shortly before 9.30pm on Tuesday 20 August.

Ashley Court apartments where the dog attack took place Credit: ITV Granada

Officers have confirmed the dog was an XL Bully, adding it was shot dead by a firearms officer as it was a continuing to "pose a significant threat", and to prevent further injury to more people.

Specially trained officers are supporting Mr Daintree’s family.

Neighbours described hearing the dog barking and said they rarely saw the XL Bully outside.

Arun Thomas, who lives next door, says he and his wife are shocked by what's happened.

Superintendent Marie Jackson said: ”This is a tragic incident which has sadly resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

The house at Ashley Court where the dog attack took place Credit: ITV Granada

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch.

“We will have extra officers out and about in the area carrying out enquiries and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to them.”

