Chancellor Rachel Reeves has spoken to local business leaders about how economic growth can be boosted in the region.

It came during her first visit to the North West since she took up the post, and she has been in the region to witness economic growth first hand.

Visiting an affordable housing housing development she was joined by Mayor of Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram.

During the visit they discussed how to deliver economic growth through better housing, skills, transport, and jobs for local people.

Kicking off the trip with a series of visits across Liverpool, Rachel Reeves met with some of the region’s largest employers in the manufacturing sector.

Whilst in the city she also visited a local restaurant which was directly affected by the recent violent disorder, and met with local community and business leaders to discuss the economic impact this has had on the area.

The Chancellor: “All forms of religious and racial hatred have absolutely no place in our society. It’s been heartening to hear how this community in Liverpool has pulled together in response to the appalling behaviour of far-right criminals."

She then went on to visit the housing development at Liverpool’s historic Stanley Dock to see how regenerating brownfield land can encourage people onto the property ladder and boost economic growth.

The development is built on a disused former industrial site, and it has received nearly £3 million from the government’s Brownfield Land Fund.

The Chancellor said the region was making a vital contribution to economic growth Credit: Justin Tallis/PA Wire/PA Images

The government say that the aim of the fund is to unblock sites where they have faced challenges in delivery, and help meet local needs for more affordable housing.

The Chancellor said: “With new housing developments, a thriving advanced manufacturing sector and empowered local leadership, we are unlocking growth across the North West – this is the only route to improving the prosperity of our country and the living standards of working people.

“We continue to take significant steps to fix the foundations so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of the country better off.”