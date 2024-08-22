Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports Tasha Kacheri

A charity in South Cheshire is helping the reduce landfill and cut costs for parents with a school uniform recycling scheme.

Last summer, Motherwell Cheshire’s Community Share Hub in the village of Wistaston near Crewe, kitted out more than 500 children – and figures are expected to be higher this year based on current demand.

Charity founder Kate Blakemore said: "Over the years we have saved tonnes of unwanted items going into landfill and sustainability remains key to our mission to recycle and support local families.

“We are working with as many schools as possible to collect branded uniform so we can offer these to parents free of charge and save quality clothing going to waste.

“No child should have to face the shame of attending school in a uniform that no longer fits or has clearly seen better days."

The scheme started in 2019 Credit: Motherwell Community Share Hub

The scheme began life in 2019 as Crewe and Nantwich School Uniform Exchange.

It was a mission to reuse no longer needed school uniforms, coats and other items to reduce landfill.

It became Motherwell Cheshire Community Share Hub the following year.

Then it expanded to include a Baby Bank offering like-new cots, prams and strollers and Foot Locker stocking pre-loved football boots, shin pads and astro-turf trainers.

Volunteers look after rails of sweatshirts and polo tops bearing local school logos and there’s a mountain of grey school trousers, pleated skirts and coats of all colours and sizes.

Mum-of-three Kate added: "Parents who use the Hub come from all walks of life.

"Some can’t afford, some really want to be part of a green-minded, sustainable solution. Whatever their situation, it’s a no questions asked service."

