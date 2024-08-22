Drugs and laughing gas found on Creamfields site ahead of festival starting

The UK’s biggest dance music festival is taking place over the Bank Holiday Weekend, with police working alongside organisers to ensure everyone attending stays safe.

Creamfields 2024, is taking place in Daresbury, Cheshire from Thursday 22 to Monday 26 August with around 80,000 people expected.

During the festival, officers from Cheshire Police will be supporting event and security staff and providing a visible presence to prevent incidents of crime and disorder from occurring.

A number of searches of the site area in the run up to the festival have already been carried out by specialist officers, and so far they have recovered a substantial quantity of nitrous oxide and class A and B drugs.

There will be an increased police presence to help security make sure people without tickets don't get in, and to address any breaches of security.

Drugs amnesty bins are also in place.

Superintendent Sarah Heath, who is overseeing the policing operation for the event, said:

" As with previous years, a great deal of time and effort has gone into planning for this event to ensure that we are as prepared as possible for what is the biggest event that we help to police in Cheshire.

" Our main aim is to ensure the safety of festival goers and support the local community. I know that most people who will attend will enjoy the event responsibly.

" The event organisers have a range of security measures in place such as searches before being granted entry and drug dogs are in attendance.

"Amnesty bins are also in place at entrance points of the site for prohibited items and anyone who does not use these bins but is found to be in possession of drugs or weapons will be dealt with.

" We would also like to remind anyone attending that nitrous oxide is now a class C drug, making possession and sale for recreational purposes a criminal offence."

Nitrous oxide (known as "laughing gas") cannisters Credit: PA/ Stock image

"If you are caught trying to smuggle any drugs into the festival, you will be prosecuted - and the impact of that is long lasting.

" As demonstrated by the substantial quantity of drugs we have already found by carrying out searches of the site, we are committed to staying one step ahead of those who choose to commit these types of offences.

"Our disruption work is not just focused on the event itself, but continues both before and after the festival, so there really is nowhere to hide.

" We will also not accept any criminal behaviour which poses a risk to event attendees, staff, or the wider community during or after the event.

We will be working hard, alongside Creamfields, to make sure everyone can enjoy the festival safely and respectfully."

Aerial shot of the Creamfields site in 2019, a dry sunny weekend! Credit: Creamfields

To report a non-emergency incident at Creamfields click here or call 101. In an emergency always dial 999.

Local residents can find out more information about the event and how it could impact them by clicking here.

Concerns can be raised with the festival organisers by calling 0207 6888 900.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...