An escaped prisoner who was found with a nail bomb and a knife, was planning to blow up a bank in Blackpool after watching a Netflix documentary.

Alan Murphy, 62, was jailed for 15 years at Liverpool Crown Court and given an extended licence period of five years after the judge ruled he was a dangerous offender and the public needed protection.

The court heard Murphy, who had convictions for robbery with a firearm and possessing imitation firearms, had planned an attack on the HSBC bank in the seaside resort.

He had developed an "obsession" after watching a documentary Dirty Money: Cartel Bank, which reported alleged connections between the bank and the funding of terrorism and drug cartels.

Judge Flewitt KC said Murphy was “unlawfully at large” in November 2020, after absconding from prison, and was living in a camper van next to a soup kitchen in Blackpool.

He had given police a false name, when they carried out a safeguarding check on him, but his fingerprints revealed his identity and he was asked if he had a gun.

Judge Flewitt said: “It was then you told them you had a gun and an improvised explosive device in your rucksack.”

A search revealed a nail bomb, as well as a BB gun, a homemade shotgun and a kitchen knife.

Murphy planned to blow up a bank in Blackpool Credit: ITV Granada

The court heard Murphy had been "outraged' at "nefarious activity" by HSBC and he wanted to demonstrate his grievances by damaging the Blackpool branch or the cars of employees in the car park, but did not want to hurt anyone.

He told the court he wanted his actions to “come to the attention of the media, causing widespread fear, and damage to the reputation of HSBC bank and lead to a change in bank policy”.

Murphy, who appeared by video link from HMP Preston, had pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm and knife in a public place and having explosive substance with intent to cause serious injury to property.

At a trial at Preston Crown Court earlier this year, he was acquitted of possessing the explosive with intent to endanger life.

Sentencing him, Judge Flewitt said: “I have no doubt your plan, if carried out, would have put at risk the life of anyone who happened to be in or passing the car park when it exploded.”

Prosecuting, Joe Allman said the case was not being treated as terrorism because the offences were not in pursuit of an ideological cause.

Richard Littler KC, defending, said Murphy never intended to put anyone’s life in danger.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...