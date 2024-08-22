Gang jailed for smuggling two migrants in tiny car boot

Members of a Manchester based people-smuggling ring have been jailed after they were caught with two Afghan migrants crammed into a tiny car boot.

Images show the migrants wedged into the boot as the gang tried to transport them between France and the UK.

British woman Rashida Ayub, 69 and Afghan nationals Jumagaul Mohamadi, 57 and Wshiar Sarteep, 31 have been jailed for more than ten years combined after a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester.

The court heard how on 29th January 2017, UK Border Force officers conducted a search in Coquelles, France of a Kia Sportage which was driven by Ayub and bound for the UK.

During the search they found two Afghan nationals concealed in the boot. Ayub was arrested at the scene.

An investigation into Ayub’s finances and mobile phone data led officers to identify Mohamadi and Sarteep as further members of the smuggling operation.

At trial, the jury found the three guilty of facilitating the commission of a breach of United Kingdom immigration law. All three were remanded until sentencing today.

Ayub was sentenced to four years, Mohamadi to three years and six months and Sarteep to 32 months.

This sentencing is the latest development in an extensive investigation launched by Home Office Criminal and Financial investigators into people smuggling routes into the UK.

Home Office Criminal Investigation Supervisor, Paul Moran said: “Thousands of pounds were exchanged to smuggle these people into the country, with total disregard for their safety and welfare. They were crammed inside the boot to allow it to close.

“As with many smuggling operations we encounter, the sole priority of these criminals is financial gain, at the expense of those they exploit under false promises. I am delighted our teams have stopped them from succeeding.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to secure our borders and clamp down on the gangs who heartlessly endanger vulnerable people to make money.”

