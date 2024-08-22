A 22-year-old man has now been placed under the detention of mental health professionals after a triple stabbing in Gorton in Manchester on Sunday 18 August.

43 year old Alberta Obinim died from injuries she sustained in the attack at a house on Barnard Road.

A 64-year-old man remains in a critical condition, and a 17-year-old girl is now stable but received serious injuries. Police say that everyone involved were known to one another.

The scene in Barnard Road, Gorton. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with those affected by this tragic incident.

“We have stepped up our patrols of the local area, to provide reassurance to people that our investigation is continuing at a pace, and that we are there to listen to concerns and answer questions.

" We continue to appeal for any information; we advise anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward, if they haven’t already done so.

"We are also interested in speaking to anyone who was in the surrounding area near to Barnard Road at around 11pm that night.

"If you have any dash cam, doorbell, or mobile phone footage, this could help us in piecing together what happened.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3371 of 18/08/2024 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111