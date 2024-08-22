Greater Manchester officers policing this weekend's Pride event have been told not to decorate their uniforms with badges or emblems.

GMP will not take part in the city's pride parade this year.The force, which last year was asked not to participate in uniform by organisers, will not be a presence during the 2024 parade on Saturday (August 24) due to 'operational reasons', with officers once again told not to wear any pride-related badges, flags or emblems.

This year's parade will take place on Saturday (August 24)

The recent response to national disorder has meant GMP's LGBTQ+ network had 'insufficient time' to finalise arrangements to be involved in the colourful procession through the city.A source previously said that there would likely be officer 'redeployments' during the busy pride weekend and that off-duty officers would likely 'not be available' to take part in the parade due to resources needed across the region.

The force did not respond specifically to these claims.It is understood that officers on-duty during the Manchester Pride weekend have once again been told not to customise their uniforms with any emblems, badges or pride flags.

This is because of the force's 'overall focus on professional standards' and for the presentation of officers to 'remain consistent' and for them to be 'appropriately and equipped to respond to an incident or emergency'.It had been revealed last year how cops had again been urged not to decorate their uniforms, with a source within GMP claiming that Chief Constable Watson's approach means he refers to the uniform as 'the King's cloth', and that as such it shouldn't be tampered with.

GMP says its officers needed to be 'appropriately and equipped to respond to an incident or emergency'

The news followed a decision made by Manchester Pride in 2022, in which off-duty Greater Manchester Police officers were asked not to attend the parade in uniform, after organisers warned of ‘increased levels of concern’ about the effect of the presence of cops in police gear at events on some members of the LGBT+ community.

They were instead asked to wear 'civilian clothing' or t-shirts with the Progress Pride flag by pride themselves.And last year, in 2023, Manchester Pride again asked officers not to participate in the parade in uniform to 'reflect a commitment to inclusivity, creating a safe space for all, and recognising the unique challenges faced by further marginalised groups within the LGBTQ+ community.'Off-duty officers from Greater Manchester Police had marched in the parade in their uniforms in previous years and officers on and off-duty had worn rainbow emblems on uniforms at the event.Pictures taken from Pride in 2019, before Mr Watson became Chief Constable, show officers from Greater Manchester Police taking part in the parade with patches, epaulettes and lanyards in rainbow colours - the rainbow flag being a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride dating back to the late seventies.

On taking the job as Chief Constable in 2021, Mr Watson gave an interview in which he said he believed the public was 'fed up' with 'virtue-signalling police officers' and believed that the impartiality of officers could be undermined by responses to campaign groups including actions such as taking the knee or wearing rainbow pins, badges or shoelaces.In a new statement, Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said that this year, there was 'insufficient time' to finalise arrangements for their involvement in the parade, but that off-duty officers in the force's LGBTQ+ network were originally intending on taking part.

It is unclear whether that was in or out of uniform.He said: “Last year Greater Manchester Police’s LGBTQ+ Staff Network took the difficult decision not to take part in the Manchester Pride parade, after their request to wear police uniform was declined by the event organisers.“Since then, there has been a lot of engagement between our Staff Network and Manchester Pride, leading to an intention of participating in this year’s parade.

Unfortunately, the recent response to national disorder meant that for operational reasons there was insufficient time for the Staff Network to finalise these arrangements, which has led to a decision not to take part this year.“We understand and support our LGBTQ+ Staff Network’s decision and look forward to participating in 2025. In addition, there will still be a police presence at the Pride Parade and across the other Pride events, as we have worked closely with organisers in the build up to what should be a fantastic Bank Holiday weekend in Manchester city centre.”A force spokesperson added: "As in previous years, we have asked officers not to customise their uniform as we continue our overall focus on professional standards across Greater Manchester Police.

It is important that the presentation of our officers remains consistent, and they are appropriately and best equipped to respond to any incident or emergency."A spokesperson for Manchester Pride added: “Manchester Pride welcomes the involvement of Greater Manchester Police in our events and values their commitment to the safety and inclusivity of the community.

"However, this year, they did not apply to take part in the Parade and will therefore not be participating.”