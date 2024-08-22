Play Brightcove video

A doctor from the Wirral has completed an amazing endurance feat - 1000 miles of Iron-Man Triathlons in just 10 days!

Martin Pritchard-Howarth who works at Arrowe Park Hospital is a member of the Wirral-based Tri-4-Life team who describe themselves as "a team of average everyday friends, brought together by a vision, passion and enthusiasm through a common interest in the sport of triathlon; keeping fit, raising funds and having fun with the many challenges and opportunities it has to offer"

Martin's challenge was to do an Ironman distance - Swim (3.8km) Bike (180km) and Run (42.2 km) each day for 10 days. But on the second day Martin fell seriously ill. He couldn't eat or drink or pass water. He was on the verge of going to hospital but incredibly, he kept going. He had to half the distances he'd planned to do but still managed 1000 miles in ten days. Each day he was joined by others who helped him keep his spirits up.

Martin Pritchard-Howarth and his friends Credit: ITV Granada

He was given a hero's welcome at the finish line, Fort Perch Rock in New Brighton. As family and friends gathered to cheer him on.

It all comes after Martin narrowly missed out on climbing Mount Everest with the Tri-4-Life team in 2022. He fell seriously ill and had to be airlifted off the mountain while his friends reached the summit.

Martin being treated at Mount Everest base-camp Credit: Martin Pritchard-Howarth

Martin's Iron-Man Triathlon effort has raised over five thousand pound for the Birkenhead-based Paul Lavelle Foundation, the charity who help male victims of domestic abuse.

Martin and Sharne Williams from The Foundation spoke to Tim Scott in the studio about the work the charity does. First off though, Martin explained just how ill he became during his Triathlons.

And Martin isn't done with his challenges quite yet, he told us he's thinking of rowing The Atlantic in the future!