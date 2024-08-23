A major festival has been forced to postpone its opening by a day after Storm Lilian destroyed stages and stalls.

Bolton Food and Drink Festival, which is expected to be attended by around 500,000 people across the Bank Holiday weekend, was due to get underway at 11am on 23 August.

But, after winds of up to 60mph battered the town centre, the annual event was forced to delay its opening by a day after a number of stalls were flipped over, and the festival's stage area had also been damaged by the high winds.

Around 200 food traders will be at the festival, alongside live entertainment and appearances from celebrity chefs including Ainsley Harriott and James Martin.

Photos taken in Bolton town centre showed a number of stalls across the festival site tipped over due to the winds.

In a statement, the festival said: "Opening of the festival postponed until tomorrow.

"Following strong winds during storm Lillian, the area around the town hall and surrounding areas remains unsafe.

"This is due to gazebos, tents and other events infrastructure that have been damaged or displaced.

"Work is now underway to ensure that as much of the festival site as possible can open on Saturday morning."

Stalls across the festival site tipped over due to strong winds Credit: MEN Media

Bolton Council said it had asked its staff to work from home if able to and added that the Town Hall was ‘closed until further notice’.

A number of events for the Bolton Food and Drink Festival are due to take place in the Town Hall, as well as the Albert Halls venue next-door.Bolton Council posted on Facebook: “The town hall is closed until further notice. This is due to high winds impacting the event infrastructure surrounding the building.”

Metrolink services were suspended and delayed due to debris on the line. Credit: MEN Media

The storm has also impacted Greater Manchester’s transport network, suspending many of Metrolink’s lines suspended.

A number of train services are also impacted, with Northern advising people to not use services where possible.

Services have been suspended on Transpennine Express and Northern between Wigan North Western and Liverpool Lime Street.

There are also delays and some cancellations on CrossCountry, Northern and Avanti West Coast between Stoke-on-Trent and Stockport due to earlier tree down on the line.