Elsie Dot by Mum and Dad, read by Emily Ridgway

Hundreds have lined streets decorated with pink ribbons as a "special day" is held to celebrate the life of a seven-year-old killed in the Southport knife attack.

The family of Elsie Dot Stancombe walked behind a white horse-drawn carriage adorned with colourful ribbons as it arrived at St John’s Church in Birkdale, near Southport, on Friday.

People wearing bright and pastel colours and florals, after Elsie’s family asked those attending not to wear black, gathered outside the church, where songs including Fleetwood Mac’s Songbird were performed by singer Wendy Chalke as they waited for the cortege to arrive.

The coffin, topped with a blue cuddly toy, was carried into the church, down a pink carpet and through a balloon arch. Credit: PA Images

Among the mourners were members of the emergency services and Ibrahim Hussein, imam of Southport mosque – which was damaged in disorder the night after Elsie’s death.

The family dog, Bobby, was also outside the church to see the procession arrive.

Members of Elsie’s cheerleading group, Vortex Cheer, formed a guard of honour as the coffin, topped with a blue cuddly toy, was carried into the church, down a pink carpet and through a balloon arch, with bubbles in the air.

The order of service for the funeral of Southport stabbing victim Elsie Dot Stancombe at St John's Church in Birkdale. Credit: PA Images

Inside, the church was decorated with pastel-coloured flowers, pink ribbons and a screen with an illustration of a dancer which welcomed those attending to “Elsie’s Special Day”.

The Lighthouse Choir performed From Now On, from The Greatest Showman, and Wind Beneath My Wings, which was played on speakers outside the church as people entered.

Leading the tributes during the service, Emily Ridgway read 'Elsie Dot by Mum and Dad'.

"Elsie Dot Stancombe has brought light, love and joy to so many lives in her seven-and-a-half-years.

"From the moment her parents knew of her existence, she has brought them nothing but happiness, and the life she has lived has been a true reflection of the love they have all shared together."

Elsie Dot Stancombe with mother Jenni, father David and younger sister Rosie Credit: Merseyside Police

In a statement released before the service, Elsie’s family added: “Elsie embraced life and it is with positivity, hope and love that we celebrate her life today on ‘Elsie’s Special Day’.

“Elsie spent every day just simply enjoying life with determination, persistence, love and kindness.

“Elsie was an amazing little girl. She had the ability to light up any room that she entered, she was truly unforgettable.”

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine. Credit: Merseyside Police

Elsie, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Bebe King, six, suffered fatal injuries in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at a studio on Hart Street on July 29.

Her family said: “She loved to dance and it goes without saying she was a devoted ‘Swiftie’, she was always up for anything and gave every activity a go, we went to them all.”

A new photo, showing Elsie with younger sister Rosie, three, and parents David and Jenni, was released along with the statement, which went on to say: “We are the four best friends in the whole wide world’ – and that mantra will remain with us for the rest of our lives, sound in the knowledge that Elsie is here with us and forever will be in our hearts.

“Elsie has brought light, love and joy to so many lives and it has been clear to us in the overwhelming response from everybody that knew her and everybody within the community.”

As well as those gathered in the church, others watched the service on screens at the church hall and Liverpool Road Methodist Church.

Among the mourners were members of the emergency services, who formed a guard of honour outside the church. Credit: PA Images

After the service, a funeral procession will pass the site of floral tributes outside the Atkinson arts centre in Southport, with a tribute as part of the cortege from Royal Mail, where Elsie’s father David works.

The service is the last of the funerals for the victims to be held.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murders of Elsie, Alice and Bebe, as well as the attempted murder of instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.