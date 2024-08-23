A man has described the moment he was startled by a "massive bang" as he watched TV - to discover a tree had fallen on his home brought down by Storm Lilian.

Anthony Brittain was sitting in his house in Ribble Drive, Bury, when fierce winds brought the tree crashing down at around 6.30am on 23 August.

While he escaped unscathed his roof was damaged, leaving two holes in the attic.

"I was watching telly and all I heard was this massive bang," the 23-year-old said. "My dogs jumped out of their skin.

"I looked out of the window and all I could see was a bunch of leaves. I came rushing outside and a massive tree had fallen down on my house.

"It's damaged the roof so there are two holes in my attic."

The tree has damaged the roof of the house leaving two holes in the roof. Credit: MEN Media

Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes and taped off Mr Brittain's home, as well as a neighbouring property.

Mr Brittain said he had been concerned about the tree ever since he moved into his home five years ago.

"I've always been worried about that tree," he said. "When it's windy, I've thought 'what if that comes down?'"

He spent the morning at a friend's house and is not sure when he will be allowed to return home.

"I've got nowhere else to go," he said. "I'm just grateful that my dogs and myself aren't hurt."

Stalls across the festival site tipped over due to strong winds Credit: MEN Media

Elsewhere in Greater Manchester, Bolton Food and Drink Festival has been forced to postpone its opening by a day after the strong winds destroyed a number of stalls and the stage area.

The annual event, which is expected to be attended by around 500,000 people across the Bank Holiday weekend, was due to get underway at 11am on 23 August.