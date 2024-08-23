The family of a man who died in an attack by an XL Bully dog say he was "the kindest, most loving person" you could meet.

David Daintree, 53, died at his home in Ashley Court in Accrington on Tuesday, 20 August.

Armed police were called to the quiet residential street after the ambulance service attended reports of someone being attacked by a dog inside.

Officers shot the dog as they felt it still represented a significant threat.

Ashley Court apartments where the dog attack took place Credit: ITV Granada

Following his death, Mr Daintree's daughter and granddaughter paid a moving tribute to him.

His daughter Joanne said: “Dad was a man who had so much love to give he didn’t know what to do with it.

"Everyone that has ever met him have all said what a lovely man he was.

"Yes, like a lot of people he went through some dark hard times, but he was working hard to get his life back on track, but he was struggling as he lost the love of his life in 2021 but he was starting to get his big loving heart back.

"He was the kindest, most loving person you would ever meet. He would help anyone including people he didn’t know, and he has done that on a number of occasions.

"He was a brilliant grandad, dad, husband and he will be missed by so many people.

"At least now your back with your Shazza and you can get back to drinking your Bacardi and cokes together. Rest in peace Daddy Dave.”

David Daintree 'a lovely man' Credit: Lancashire Police/PA

David’s seven-year-old granddaughter known as Squeaky Lou added: “To my Gar, I am going to miss you lots.

"I love you lots but I am glad you’re back with nanny now.

"Please give her some big cuddles and sloppy kisses from me. Love yours and nanny’s Squeaky-Lou.”

A police investigation into the circumstances is continuing, with the enquiries including how the dog came to be in Mr Daintree’s possession, and its previous ownership.

From 1 February 2024 it has been illegal to own an XL Bully dog if it is not registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs.