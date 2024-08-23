Manchester City's former treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan has resigned for the club just one year after leaving for Barcelona.

The 33-year-old, will wear the number 19 shirt, has signed a one-year deal to return to the Etihad Stadium after joining FC Barcelona in the summer of 2023.

Gundogan, a former German international with 82 caps to his name, first joined City in 2016 as the first signing of Pep Guardiola’s managerial tenure.

He went on to make 304 appearances during a seven-year spell, scoring 60 goals.

İlkay Gündoğan celebrating scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final. Credit: PA Images

Gundogan said: “My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch.

“I grew as a person and a player, developed a special relationship with the City fans and enjoyed amazing success. It was an exceptional period in my life. To have the opportunity to return here means so much.

“Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep – he is the best manager in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player.

"You feel constantly challenged, which for any professional is exactly what you want. I cannot wait to work with him again.

“And what can I say about my teammates here at City...they are world class footballers. I am genuinely delighted to have the chance to train and play alongside them.

“Honestly, I cannot wait to wear the City shirt again.”

Credit: PA

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Ilkay is one of the finest professionals I have ever worked with.

"His dedication to football and his approach to every single training session is something special.

“He is also an exceptional midfielder. His reading of the game, his football intelligence, his technical quality and his leadership make him an excellent addition to our squad.

“To be able to bring him back here is fantastic news for everyone. He will help us in our main objective, which is to win trophies, but he will also be an inspiration to so many.”

When his contract came to an end in summer 2023, Gundogan was offered a new deal by the club but instead chose to end his seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium after 304 appearances.

He signed off in style by lifting the Champions League trophy after victory over Inter Milan.

He signed a two-year contract with Barcelona, who set his buyout clause at 400million euros (£342m).