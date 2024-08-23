Play Brightcove video

Rory Allington-Mott was caught on camera throwing bricks and a wheelie bin at police

A man who threw bricks and a wheelie bin at a police van has been jailed for three years and three months.

Rory Allington-Mott was involved in the disorder scenes in Southport on Tuesday 30 July, the day after the stabbings at a dance class which left three young girls dead.

Merseyside Police were able to identify him after viewing footage which showed him throwing numerous objects at officers, including bricks.

Allington-Mott, 34, of High Street, in Newport, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday 23 August, after pleading guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for more than three years.

Rory Allington-Mott pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Credit: Merseyside Police

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: "The footage is clearly shocking and shows the extreme violence that our officers faced in Southport.

"Many officers sustained serious injuries during these appalling scenes as various objects, including bricks, rained down on them from all angles.

"Allington-Mott clearly played a leading role in the violent disorder and it’s only right that he has now received one of the longest prison terms issued by the courts so far following the disorder in Merseyside."

Allington-Mott was identified from footage of the disorder Credit: Merseyside Police

ACC White continued: "Although the disorder happened around three weeks ago, officers continue to make arrests.

"If you have any information about anyone who took part in the disorder in Southport or Liverpool, please come forward."

Lord Hermer KC, Attorney General and Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor, CPS Mersey-Cheshire speak about the recent riots and prosecutions that followed

It comes as the government's chief legal advisor has said those who commit serious crimes will still be sent to jail.

The Attorney General, Lord Hermer KC, visited Merseyside to thank prosecutors for their work following the riots.