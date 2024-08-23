Three police officers have been injured after being attacked at Manchester Airport.

The officers, a female and two male colleagues, were assaulted and injured by a man after coming across a vehicle in an unauthorised space while they were on patrol, at around 7.15am on Wednesday.

As they were inspecting the vehicle, which was not insured, they were confronted by the suspect.

The officers had to deploy a taser before a man and two women were taken into custody on suspicion of assault.

They have all been bailed pending further investigations.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “Assaults on officers are unacceptable and we will not hesitate to take action should any criminal offences be found.”

The attack follows an incident in July involving GMP officers which made international headlines after a viral video showed an officer kicking a man in the head.

Two police officers are still under investigation and four men have been bailed following that incident.