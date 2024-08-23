A 14-year-old boy has been arrested as police stormed a number of properties - uncovering £91,000 worth of drugs.

Greater Manchester Police uncovered "significant" amounts of class A and B drugs alongside two swords, "several weapons" and "several items consistent with a significant drugs operation" during the raids in Rochdale.

Another boy, aged 17, was also arrested as well as a 54-year-old man after officers stormed two addresses in the Freehold area of the town.

The estimated street value of the drugs was around £91,000, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The males were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs, and have been taken into custody to be quizzed by detectives.

Police raided a number of properties in Rochdale. Credit: MEN Media

The raids were carried out as part of a 'relentless' police operation in Rochdale targeting organised crime. So far, 36 arrests have been made as part of Operation Affect.

Three full closure orders have been granted on "nuisance properties linked to criminality", with large amounts of cash, drugs and weapons have also been seized.

Inspector Meena Yasin, who is leading Operation Affect, said: "Since launching this operation we’ve seen a real concerted effort to disrupt illegal drug supply in the Freehold area of Rochdale.

"From speaking with residents, we know that drug dealing, and anti-social behaviour has been a particular area of concern for them.

Large amounts of cash, drugs and weapons were seized as part of the raids. Credit: MEN Media

"The seizures mean we have been able to take tens of thousands of pounds worth of illicit and harmful products off our streets and dismantle a significant drugs operation which has been blighting our residents.

"Our officers remain in the area to provide a visible reassurance for residents.

"If you have any concerns or want to share information about suspicious behaviour in the area, please speak to them, they are there to help you.

"You know your community best, and your intelligence often forms a large and crucial park of our criminal investigations, helping us to remove criminals from the streets."