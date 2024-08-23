Merseyside Police say they're investigating reports a male was assaulted in Liverpool city centre on Thursday 22 August.

Officers were contacted at 8.55pm following reports a male had been found on Church Street/Church Alley with injuries to his body consistent with a bladed weapon being used.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

An investigation is underway and witness and CCTV enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Chief Inspector Tom Welch said: “The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has happened in the lead up to this incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Church Street this evening who saw or heard anything to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“Knife crime has no place on our streets and we need the public’s help in coming forward and telling us what they know.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 843 of 22 August.