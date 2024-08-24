Thousands head to Manchester Pride for huge parade and festival

Play Brightcove video

Manchester's annual Pride parade has taken place, with hundreds of participants and performers braving the rainy and windy conditions.

The parade through the city centre which was watched by thousands saw many of those involved wearing costumes inspired by the wider Pride festival's "Buzzin' To Be Queer" theme, a homage to Manchester's emblematic worker bee.

Organisers said the bee "symbolises unity" and its collaborative spirit and "sense of teamwork" was both a "testament to our city's rich history and a guiding principle of Manchester Pride".

The four-day celebration of all things LGBTQ+, which centres around the city's Gay Village, began on Friday and continues until its traditional finale of a candlelit vigil in Sackville Gardens on Monday.

Alongside Manchester Pride, the city is expected to be busy with the Manchester City game as well as other Bank Holiday events taking place, including a string of music and food festivals like Den Fest, Mani Fest and Festa Italiano.

There will also be people travelling to and from Moovin Festival in Stockport, the Bolton Food and Drink Festival and the New Order gig at Wythenshawe Park.