Four best friends from Manchester have stepped out of their comfort zones to take on a huge charity challenge in aid of the Christie Charity.

James Madeira, Joe Madeira, Joel ‘JJ’ Kinsella, and Joel Walsh, aka ‘Team Lochedin’, have completed the Loch Ness Challenge.

It's a 24-hour ultramarathon around the Scottish landmark and between them they've raised more than £9,000 for the cancer treatment centre.

All four of them know someone who has been a patient there.

James said: “Two of us hadn’t ever really run further than from the sofa to the fridge, so it’s fair to say a few eyebrows were raised when we first told people we were each planning to run an ultra-marathon in Scotland.

“We decided to take on the Loch Ness 24 to show our support for the incredible work of The Christie Charity and also to challenge ourselves to our physical limits.

"Whilst we cannot fully comprehend the tough journeys faced by cancer patients, this ultra marathon pushes us out of our comfort zones and symbolises the physical and mental determination and resilience shown by the strong individuals supported by The Christie.

"Our close friend Cam, plus mine and Joe’s Auntie Annie are both undergoing treatment at the moment, so the chance to take on this adventure together, makes it even more special.”

A runner on the Great Glen Way over Loch Ness. Credit: Loch Ness Challenge.

James, Joel, Joe and JJ, all age 23, have been best friends since they attended Cheadle Hulme School together.

They have all been training hard around Manchester for the past few months, as well as at a training camp in Wales, uploading their runs to Strava, and getting plenty of group runs in together.

“Being from the North-West of England, The Christie has played a role in each of our lives at one point or another,” said James.

“We have witnessed first-hand the unbelievable care and support provided by the hospital to a number of our friends and family members at a time when they needed it most.

"Having each had close family and friends undergo treatment at The Christie, we feel that we have a duty to raise money for this incredible hospital and play a tiny part in contributing towards an amazing charity and foundation.”

Josh Hughff, mass participation officer at The Christie Charity, said: "We’re incredibly grateful to James, Joe, Joel, and JJ for taking on the Loch Ness 24 challenge in support of The Christie Charity.

"The determination and passion they’ve shown for this ultra-endurance event is truly inspiring. Their efforts will make a huge difference in the lives of our patients and their families. "