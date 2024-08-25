Friends of a dance teacher who remains in hospital after the Southport stabbings have said she is "on the road to recovery".

Leanne Lucas suffered multiple knife injuries in the attack on 29 July as she tried to protect the children.

The 35-year-old was one of the organisers of the Taylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space, where a man entered and began attacking people with a knife.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice de Silva Aguiar, nine, died in the attack on 29 July.

Eight other children were injured, along with two adults, including Leanne who shielded the children as the knifeman carried out their attack.

In a post on social media it was disclosed her latest surgery went well and a discharge plan is now being considered by the hospital.

The statement from friends of Leanne said: "Leanne’s operation went well… we are now awaiting further tests and scans & hopefully all will be good. Then a discharge plan can be discussed. Road to recovery round 2!"

The statement, posted to the Stand Up for Southport Facebook Group went on: "After a few days feelings down, Leanne has had a better day in herself today.

"Again… we want to thank everyone for their lovely comments and messages of support and well wishes. They mean so much.

"I have had some lovely msgs from people who have wrote Leanne poems & created handmade gifts so thank you."

A GoFundMe page set up for Leanne has raised over £35,000.

The scene near the Southport attack.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murders of Elsie, Alice and Bebe, as well as the attempted murder of instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

