Report by Andrew Fletcher, ITV News Granada Reports

A major festival in the North West finally opened its doors to the public after Storm Lillian caused havoc yesterday, destroying stages and stalls.

Bolton Food and drink festival is one of the region's biggest bank holiday attractions - bringing in half a million people and over 200 vendors.

A community effort to clean up the mess meant Saturday's visitors weren't disappointed.

Ainsley Harriott was Saturday's star guest at Bolton Food and Drink Festival. Credit: Bolton Food and Drink Festival

Ainsley Harriott was the headline chef at the event on Saturday, which is the biggest of its kind in the UK, and was pictured with some of the many people from the organising team who, together with the local community, came together in a huge clean-up effort across the town, to repair the storm damage.

Ainsley said: “One of the reasons I come to Bolton again and again is because of the people.

“I often get asked what I would cook for a dinner party and the truth is that it doesn’t really matter as long as you have great company and that’s what you always get here in Bolton.

“Every time I come back here it’s the warmth and the joy. People just want to give something back.”

Bolton Food and Drink Festival Credit: Bolton Food and Drink Festival

The Leader of Bolton Council, Cllr Nick Peel, said: “Everyone worked flat out to clean up the debris from Storm Lilian and make sure the site was safe to open today.

“As disappointed as we were to postpone the festival, the storm has shown Bolton’s resilient spirit at its very best.

“The market stall holders have been fantastic, they have kept a positive attitude and have enjoyed a busy day of trading today.

“The whole community has really pulled together, and the best way people can help now is to come out in force in support of our local producers, artists and performers for the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend.”

The event continues on Sunday and rounds off on Bank Holiday Monday where James Martin will take to the stage for live demos.