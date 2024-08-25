Police are appealing for help to identify a woman who was found dead on a country lane in Lancashire.

The woman, who is white, approximately 40-50 years old with short, dark curly hair and a very slim build, found deceased on Dawson Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley.

Lancashire Police said she's about 5’4” tall and has no obvious scars or tattoos.

The police have been unable to access to the data on her mobile phone so they have released images of her clothing in the hope that the items will be recognised by a loved one.

Officers have been unable to obtain the data on her phone. Credit: Lancashire Police

She was wearing a black ‘Peter Storm’ rain jacket, navy blue waterproof cargo pants, pink ‘Asics’ sports t-shirt, Orange and Black ‘Crane’ footwear, black ‘Ronhill’ gloves, and a rose gold-coloured ‘Lipsy’ watch.

She also had with her a silver-coloured tent/rain cover and police believe the woman was sleeping rough and dressed for the elements.

The woman was found at 11:44am on Friday, 23 August and the death is not being treated as suspicious as police said there is no evidence of third-party involvement.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Despite the best efforts of our officers, the woman remains unidentified, and we’d like help to ensure her family and friends are traced and made aware of the sad news.

" She did also have a phone in her possession, but officers have been unable to get any data from this that would help to identify her.

"Her fingerprints are also not on our database."