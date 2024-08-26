Play Brightcove video

A 10-year-old boy is inspiring a campaign to introduce new hospital facilities across the country to help put adults with additional needs at ease before going into surgery.

Archie Hardman was diagnosed with autism when he was three.

His mum Becky Brumpton, who is a nurse, realised that while there are calming sensory rooms available for young people with special needs there is a growing demand to specifically help adults.

She is spearheading a campaign to see the rooms introduced in hospitals nationally and hopes it will encourage more people to access the health services they need.

Becky said: "I thought my Archie is going to be 16 one day, so let's change his future as well as changing people's futures."

Archie and his family in front of the new unit displaying his name above the door.

Becky ran the London Marathon as part of the efforts to raise money for a sensory room at Arrowe Park Hospital, Wirral, where she is a deputy sister in the surgical elective admissions lounge.

The facility - the first in the country for adults with additional needs attending pre-surgery - opened in 2022.

Now, a second hospital has introduced two similar rooms.

The Royal Liverpool University Hospital has named its unit Archie’s Place after Becky’s son.

"I'm proud that Archie's name is being recognised,” she said. "But ultimately I'm proud of the fact that these changes are now happening locally.

"My aim is to go nationwide with it. It needs to be out there for these people."

The first sensory suite was officially opened at Arrowe Park Hospital by autism campaigner and TV personality Christine McGuinness in 2023. Credit: Wirral University Teaching Hospitals

The rooms at the Royal feature colour-changing wall panels, plinths with fibre optic lights, wall projectors and interactive sound panels and special soft furnishings.

The suites offer a relaxed environment specifically for adult patients with the likes of autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) who are having planned surgery.

The facilities can also save the NHS money, by reducing the need for strong sedatives and further care.

Becky said: "This cohort of patients unfortunately suffer from barriers to accessing health care, health care inequalities due to the fact that they simply can't attend hospital as [it is] too clinical.

"So by putting the sensory equipment into hospitals, we're facilitating them being able to actually come in, receive their treatment and live healthy, long, happy lives."

Archie with Sue, his family and staff volunteers who fitted the rooms free of charge.

Sue Ryan, Divisional Nurse Director for Surgery at the Royal, which is part of LiverpoolUniversity Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (LUHFT), had previously worked alongsideBecky at Arrowe Park.

She secured funding from the hospital's charity for the suites, while volunteers from the trust’s estates and facilities team fitted the rooms.

Sue said, “We were delighted to be able to work alongside Becky to make her vision areality at the Royal.

"The rooms are a fantastic addition to the Royal. Our goal is to role Archie’s Place out across our LUHFT sites to ensure that our surgical patients with additional needs receive the highest quality care when they attend our hospitals.”

David Melia, Chief Nursing Officer at Liverpool University Hospitals added: "It is going to have a positive impact for our patients.

"It's going to make their journey through that care really positive, and it's going to enhance the experience of our staff as well.

"They are going to feel as though they have really looked after the whole patient, not just getting them in to do a procedure."

