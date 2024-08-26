Manchester City have paid tribute to former manager Sven-Goran Eriksson who has died at the age of 76.

The club says flags will fly at half mast around the Etihad stadium where Eriksson was in charge for the 2007/8 season.

The Swedish coach took over from Stuart Pearce, becoming the club's first foreign manager, and oversaw the influx of players including Elano, Martin Petrov, and Geovanni.

He also led the team to its first league double win over Manchester United in 38 years.

The club said they sent their "sincere condolences to the family and friends" of Eriksson, following the news of his death.

Sven-Goran Eriksson with Steven Gerrard ahead of the LFC Foundation's Official Legends Charity match at Anfield. Credit: PA

Meanwhile Liverpool, and the LFC Foundation, have also paid tribute to Eriksson, who grew up a Reds supporter.

He was able to fulfil a life-long dream when he, alongside former Reds stars Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, managed a Liverpool team at a charity match at a packed Anfield.

His Liverpool Legends team beat Ajax 4-2 in an LFC Foundation ‘Legends’ game, in front of nearly 60,000 fans, on Saturday 23 March.

The Swede admitted he had shed tears both just before the match, when he received a standing ovation from the crowd as he walked out on to the pitch, before taking in You’ll Never Walk Alone with the players and coaching teams, and after it when they walked around the pitch to more applause.

Before the match began Sven-Goran Eriksson met the then Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Credit: Liverpool FC

Speaking after the match he said: "It was full of emotions, tears coming. It’s been my dream club all my life – even when I had England, I also supported Liverpool, but I couldn’t say it at that time.

"It’s a good finish, to finish with Liverpool, it can’t be much better than that."

Paying tribute, LFC Foundation CEO Matt Parish said: "I'm so very sad to hear the news of Sven's passing.

"Everyone at LFC Foundation would like to send our love and thoughts to Sven's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We were privileged that Sven was able to take part in the legends game in March against Ajax and so glad that it fulfilled an ambition for him to be on the touchline at Anfield."