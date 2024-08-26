A large fire has broken out at a derelict mill.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service says the blaze broke out at a former paper mill near Dovestone Reservoir on Saddleworth Moor.

Thick smoke could be seen emerging from the former Robert Fletcher paper mill, with the police also in attendance.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area and keep their windows closed. Crews from six fire stations are currently in attendance.

Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 3.45pm on Monday, August 26, fire crews were called to reports of a fire at a derelict industrial building off Holmfirth Road, Saddleworth.

"Fire engines from Oldham, Chadderton, Stalybridge, Hollins, Ashton and Hyde stations were quickly mobilised to the incident.

"Firefighters remain at the scene and are working hard to bring the fire under control.” In a post on X, the fire service added: "The fire is generating a large plume of smoke.

"Please avoid the area if possible. Residents nearby should keep their windows and doors closed."

The former mill has been closed for a number of years. It is located near Chew Brook and Bank Lane, off Homfirth Road.