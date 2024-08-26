More than 40 vehicles have been recovered including an £80,000 Range Rover and a dozen diggers after police carried out raids one address.

In total police seized 43 vehicles, five Rolex watches, a Tag Heuer watch, seven bottles of vintage whiskey and £5,000 in cash as police executed a warrant in Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police officers from the Rochdale North Neighbourhood Team and Stolen Vehicle Examination Unit, raided the address during the early hours of 22 August.

They uncovered a haul of suspected stolen cars, vans and caravans, alongside the Land Rover Defender and tools, that are believed to have been stolen from Rochdale Council.

Credit: Greater Manchester Police

An £80,000 Range Rover, a £40,000 VW Tiguan and an additional 12 diggers, each valued at £30,000, were also recovered from the address.

The watches, alcohol and cash were seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

A man in 50s and a man in his 30s were arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, and a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s were also arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and money laundering offences.

Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Neighbourhood Sergeant Jay-Naren Singh from our Rochdale district said: “This is great proactive work shown by our officers, they are dedicated to keeping communities safe and are out in your neighbourhood tackling crime.

“We had significant intelligence to suggest that these vehicles were indeed stolen from different areas in Bury and Rochdale respectively, and we acted quickly to make sure we recovered as many of those as we possibly could.

“Working with our colleagues in the Stolen Vehicle Examination Unit helped us identify a number of vehicles which have had their identity changed.

"This is done by changing the number plates and/or the stamped in vehicle identification number. "