Liam and Noel Gallagher will reunite for Oasis’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025, beginning in Cardiff, the band said.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, they said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

The brothers are believed to have met in person for a photo shoot over the summer.

They teased a band announcement on Sunday posting a short clip of a sign in the style of the Oasis logo to their Instagram accounts, as well as the official band page.

The black sign had had the date “27.08.24” written in the middle before it flickered and changed to read “8am”.

At 8am, their X account posted:

The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Despite speculation that Oasis will be on the bill at Glastonbury 2025, the band will not be performing at the festival, it is understood.

Tickets will go on sale for their 14 gigs at 9am on Saturday 31 August.

The band will play:

Cardiff: 4 and 5 July

Manchester Heaton Park: 11, 12, 19, 20 July

Wembley Stadium: 25 and 26 July, 3 and 4 August

Murrayfield: 8 and 9 August

Dublin Croke Park: 16 and 17 August

There are also plans for dates outside Europe.

Fans of the Manchester rock band have pleaded with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on 28 August 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

There has famously been no love lost between the Gallaghers following the explosive split, with both Liam and Noel exchanging a war of words in numerous interviews over the 15 years.

But reunion rumours have circulated and intensified recently amid the apparent thawing in the feud between the pair.

Demand for the band's gigs will "absolutely dwarf" that seen for Taylor Swift, a music expert has said.

DJ Kevin McManus said the want for tickets will be bigger than what any have experienced, despite the apparent plethora of gigs.

He said: "Taylor Swift was obviously the big deal this summer, I think it's going to absolutely dwarf that, just because it's them and there's that talk.

"And there's always going to be that 'are they going to do it? Are they going to fall out before the first show, are they going to fall out after five shows? Will they do the rest?'

"There's always going to be that air of jeopardy."

The announcement will come before tracks from the first recording session for Oasis’s debut album Definitely Maybe are released on Friday, marking its 30-year anniversary.

Unheard versions of songs including Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Rock ‘N’ Roll Star were taken from their first recording session as a signed band, at Monnow Valley Studio in Rockfield, Monmouthshire.

The recordings were scrapped before the band re-recorded the album at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall.

The Manchester brothers have not performed together since 2009. Credit: PA Images

A report in The Sunday Times cited industry insiders who claimed the brothers were set to perform a string of gigs next year, including shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and Manchester’s Heaton Park.

There is also speculation that a Glastonbury headline slot could be in the works.

Hours before the announcement, posters began circulating online which featured potential Oasis tour dates with special guests including LCD Soundsystem, Blossoms, Fontaines DC and Kasabian.

It is not known if the poster has been leaked or fabricated, but speculation continued to grow regarding a reunion.

Liam fuelled the rumours by offering some tongue-in-check responses to fans who flooded him with messages on social media asking for confirmation.

After The Times posted the article on X, formerly Twitter, a fan said Heaton Park is a “terrible venue for concerts”, with Liam responding: “See you down the front.”

When another asked when the reunion dates will be announced, he replied: “Next Friday.”

The rocker also tweeted on Sunday morning that he “never did like that word FORMER”.

Liam has been touring the UK this summer on his Definitely Maybe tour to celebrate the 30 years since its release in 1994.

Noel has been absent from the concerts but during a show in Cardiff, Liam made a point of dedicating Half The World Away to his “little brother”, saying he is “still playing hard to get”.

Liam also played Oasis hits during his headline performance at Leeds Festival.

Formed in 1991, the Britpop group rose to fame with hits like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

They went on to become one of the biggest bands in British music history before their break-up in 2009.

The brothers went on to have successful separate careers, with Noel fronting the group Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

