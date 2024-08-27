Oasis fans are 'crying their hearts out' as the price of hotel rooms soar ahead of the long-awaited reunion tour announced for 2025.

Hundreds of thousands of fans will try to get their hands on tickets to the 14-date UK and Ireland tour which was confirmed by Manchester brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher after much speculation.

Around 730,000 'Madferits' - the nickname given to Oasis fans - are set to attend the shows next summer, with many expected to travel from across the country and abroad.

Despite no tickets sold yet, hotel rooms have reportedly skyrocketed in Dublin, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff, where the iconic 90s band are scheduled to perform.

Fans have taken to social media to call out the price hike, with some hotels costing more than triple their usual rate.

"Hotel prices already at about £400 a night in Edinburgh for Oasis weekend," one user on X said.

Another commented: "If you check the hotels for the locations and dates of the Oasis tour they are all either mysteriously ‘sold out’ or the prices have tripled."

"Hotel prices all over have just gone through the roof," a user added.

The tour will visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August 2025.

Tickets will go on sale for their 14 gigs at 9am on Saturday 31 August.

The band will play:

Cardiff: 4 and 5 July

Manchester Heaton Park: 11, 12, 19, 20 July

Wembley Stadium: 25 and 26 July, 3 and 4 August

Murrayfield: 8 and 9 August

Dublin Croke Park: 16 and 17 August

There are also plans for dates outside Europe.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand just like their Knebworth gigs in 1996. Credit: PA Images

Formed in 1991, the Britpop group rose to fame with hits like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

They went on to become one of the biggest bands in British music history before their break-up in 2009.

The Manchester brothers went on to have successful separate careers, with Noel fronting the group Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Liam Gallagher pursued a solo career and in 2024, collaborated with ex-Stone Roses musician John Squire on the studio album Liam Gallagher & John Squire.

