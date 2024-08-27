Former-footballer Joey Barton has denied sending malicious communications online after he made comments about a female football pundit.

The 41-year-old, from Huyton, took to social media to allegedly compare former women's footballer Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward to killers Fred and Rose West.

A follow-up post from Barton allegedly compared Ms Aluko to dictators Joseph Stalin and Pol Pot.

ITV Sport football pundit Eni Aluko Credit: Adam Davy PA

Barton, 41, pleaded not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday to a charge of conveying an indecent or offensive message, for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety, between 3 and 8 January, in connection with posts on social media site X that he made about the former women’s footballer.

The former football manager, wearing a dark jacket with a shirt and tie, also spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

Joey Barton on the touchline as manager of Bristol Rovers

A three-day trial is now expected to be held in May 2025.

Recorder of Liverpool Andrew Menary KC granted Barton bail, with a condition not to make any mention of Aluko on any social media.

Barton was sacked in October 2023 as League One Bristol Rovers’ manager after almost three years in charge, after a run of poor results.