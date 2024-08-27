Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton says he is 'delighted' that Oasis are reuniting for a world tour next year.

Ricky Hatton and the Manchester rockstars were three of the biggest celebrities in the city in the 2000s.

Liam and Noel Gallagher even carried Ricky's belt in when he fought Paulie Malignaggi during the IBF Light-Welterweight fight in 2008.

He said watching his 'heroes' carry in his belt was one of the best moments of his life.

Ricky Hatton spoke to our Sports Correspondent, Mike Hall, about the news that Liam and Noel Gallagher are getting the band back together.

Reacting to news of their reunion, Ricky said: "Can you believe it's been 15 years? I've had that many phone calls this morning - people saying 'Is it true?!'

"I'm sure they think that Noel and Liam live at the bottom of my bed or something!

"And then when we got the news...it's massive."

Liam and Noel Gallagher fell out in August 2009 Credit: Dave Thompson/PA

"They've put it back together - and I couldn't be more happy. For music fans - and for the boys themselves.

"I was the one there when they were on the tour - in Paris -and Steve the security guard said it's over. I said: 'What, tonight's gig?', and he said 'no - Oasis'.

"My heart sank. But what a contrast to my heart this morning when we got the news!"

Ricky says he will drop the Gallagher brothers a 'little text' to congratulate them and says he is looking forward to watching them being back together.

"I thought our Oasis memories were gone. But no - they're back."Some good nights to look forward to. I better get back in training again!"