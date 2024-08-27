Play Brightcove video

Musician and journalist John Robb and Rowetta from the Happy Mondays spoke to presenters Andy Bonner and Zoe Muldoon on ITV Granada Reports.

Noel and Liam Gallagher need separate dressing rooms if they’re going to get on for the Oasis reunion, a friend has told ITV News.

A long-running feud between the pair is said to have thawed to pave the way for the 12-date tour of UK and Ireland next year.

But Singer Rowetta, who supported the band with the Happy Mondays at Wembley in 2000, warned: “If you spend too long together then you start arguing because you’ve got a history."

She added: "They just need to keep more separate than maybe they were before - and definitely keep separate dressing rooms."

Rowetta said Liam Gallagher came on stage with the Happy Mondays when they suppported Oasis at Wembley Stadium in 2000. Credit: Rowetta

The Manchester band, who released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe in August 1994 and split nearly 15 years ago, will play a series of dates including Heaton Park in their home town.

Noel, 57, quit the Britpop group in 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

Rowetta said, "We all love both of them and they're both brilliant separately. But we love the little arguments and the little digs.

"Liam’s brilliant on Twitter but he's got to not say some of the things he says for a few weeks."

The brothers confirmed Oasis’s long-awaited reunion on Tuesday, saying: “The great wait is over.”

Music journalist John Robb interviewed Noel in June and said he didn’t suspect a reunion - although he did notice a softening of the musician's attitude towards his brother.

He said, “H e was very generous about Liam. He talked about how Liam had a much better voice singing rock n roll songs and what a great frontman he was.

"He talked about the early days of the band like a fan, and at that point you could not tell they're going to reform - but it's a very different way to talk about the band than there had been for 15 years.

"When it got put out last Thursday that interview, people were going, Oh, this looks very different.

"I think people thought maybe Liam may see that interview and then they could start to talk about it, but it moved a lot quicker than that didn ’ t it?"

The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August 2025.

Ballot registration has opened for tickets ahead of Saturday’s general sale.