Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have c onfirmed Oasis's long-awaited reunion after a bitter 15-year split.

The band, who formed in 1991, are known for the hits Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

It is one of the most famous fallings out in musical history, with the brothers going their separate ways in 2009 - each hurling insults at the other along the way.

But what exactly happened between them?

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis were one of the most successful groups to emerge during the Britpop era of the mid-1990s before their bitter split in 2009.

The rock band was led by lead guitarist Noel Gallagher and his brother, lead vocalist Liam Gallagher, during their 18 years together.

But their relationship was tumultuous.

In 1996, just days after performing their biggest-ever gig at Knebworth, Liam pulled out of a recording for MTV Unplugged, claiming he had a sore throat.

He then sat and watched the band perform from the balcony and heckled Noel in between songs.

Oasis band members share a playful hug before Knebworth gig Credit: PA

A US tour followed days after, but Liam initially refused to go, forcing Noel to perform with him.

When Liam did eventually turn up for the tour, he taunted his brother on stage. Noel decided to fly home early and the remaining tour dates were cancelled.

In August 2009, Oasis cancelled their gig at V Festival, saying Liam was too ill to perform.

A few days later, the band had been due to perform at Paris festival Rock en Seine.

Before the gig, an announcement was made informing the crowd that Oasis would not be playing.

A notice on the big screens at either side of the main stage showed the message: "As a result of an altercation within the band, the Oasis gig has been cancelled".

A statement from Noel appeared on the band's official website hours later, marking the end of Oasis.

He told fans: "It’s with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight.

"People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

Credit: PA

A decade-long feud followed, with the brothers bickering publicly in interviews and on social media.

Most rock 'n' roll rifts don't involve throwing the insult 'potato' around - but this one did.

Speaking to Q Magazine shortly after their split, Noel described Liam as "the angriest man you'll ever meet" and said he was "like a man with a fork in a world of soup".

Liam responded with a video of himself eating soup with a fork.

The year after Oasis’s split, Noel formed his own band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, which has experienced commercial success, with the first three albums all reaching number one in the charts and the most recent, 2023’s Council Skies, peaking at number two.

Liam publicly trolled his brother's new music releases, responding to Noel's launch of single 'Blue Moon Rising' with 'BORING SNOOZER WILLOW THE WISP'.

Liam Gallagher has five number one albums as a solo artist, including 2017’s As You Were, 2019’s Why Me? Why Not, and 2022’s C’mon You Know.

In the years apart, Liam has expressed his frustration that Noel refused to get the band back together and said he didn't understand why they had split up.

In an interview on ITV with Jonathan Ross, he said: "I don't know why we split up, but I'd like to know.

"Maybe I was a bit too Rock n Roll for him sometimes [...] We'll get to the bottom of it one day."

While the brothers have done well separately, fans have been pleading with them for years to regroup.

Noel Gallagher performs with High Flying Birds at the Calling Festival in 2015 Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

A thawing in relations

Just days before the reunion announcement, fans were surprised to hear Noel pay Liam a string of compliments in an interview with music journalist John Robb at Manchester’s Sifters Records in honour of their debut album’s 30th anniversary.

Reflecting on Liam’s performance on a number of their hits, Noel said: “It’s the delivery or the tone of his voice and the attitude. I don’t have the same attitude as him.”

He also jokingly compared Liam’s voice to “10 shots of tequila on a Friday night” and his as “half a Guinness on a Tuesday”.

Oasis posted this exclusive interview with John Robb on social media to celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Definitely Maybe'.

Their public fallout has been so enduring that many fans had given up hope of a reunion - but with a world tour now fixed for Summer 2025, the big question is - can their truce last?