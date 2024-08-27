Travellers are being warned to expect mass disruption in September as the main trans-Pennine rail and motorway route closes for repairs.

Work on a £22 million railway bridge on the route between Manchester and Leeds will see both the train line and the M62 motorway shut between Heywood and Rochdale for two weekends.

It will be the first time the motorway, which carries around 120,000 vehicles a day, will have closed for a whole weekend or other extended period for planned work.

Network Rail is replacing the 2,000 tonne railway bridge which crosses the M62 between junction 19 at Heywood and junction 20 at Rochdale between 6 and 9 September and 20 and 23 September.

The 138ft-long bridge over the motorway is used by trains travelling from West Yorkshire to Greater Manchester

The bridge, known as Castleton bridge, is almost 60 years old. It carries 6% of the UK’s energy supply across the country, as freight trains transport material to and from Drax power station in Selby.

In July two 42 metre, 70 tonne steel beams were delivered to the site ready to be installed during the closure. Credit: Network Rail

When will the closures be?

M62 - eastbound carriageway between J18 and J20, and westbound carriageway between J19 and J20

From 9pm on Friday 6 September to 6am on Monday 9 September

From 9pm on Friday 20 September to 6am on Monday 23 September

Rail travel between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale

From 6 September until the early morning of 25 September.

Rail replacement buses will be in operation.

Passengers are advised to check their travel in advance as journey times will be significantly longer than usual.

Gary Farrell, from National Highways, said: “Network Rail clearly needs to replace what is an ageing bridge and a critical piece of the railways infrastructure supporting the important Manchester Victoria to Leeds service and other routes.

“We’ve been working with staff from Network Rail for many months to plan and publicise this work including the two full weekend closures.

"We are urging drivers to avoid this section of the M62 during the two weekends by delaying journeys or planning alternative routes – but anyone who does need to use the M62 over the two weekends should follow the official diversions and not rely on sat nav advice."

Olivia Boland, Network Rail sponsor, said: “The replacement of Castleton bridge is essential for the safe running of our railway, and crucial to the country’s economy as 6% of the UK’s energy supply relies on the bridge for transportation.

“I’d like to thank passengers and motorists for their understanding while we carry out this work. It is a unique project that sees weekend closures of the M62 for the first time."

What will the motorway diversion be?

Eastbound drivers:

Use the strategic road network with drivers from the M66 or clockwise M60 and reaching Simister Island travelling to junction 21 of the M60 at Chadderton.

They should then use the northbound A663 (Broadway) and northbound A627M to join the M62 at junction 20.

Westbound drivers: