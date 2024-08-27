A 96-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after her car mounted a pavement and hit two pedestrians.

June Mills, of Ainsdale, Merseyside, sat in her wheelchair in the public gallery of the courtroom, to enter the plea at the Liverpool Crown Court hearing on Tuesday.

She is thought to be the oldest woman in Britain to be charged with the offence.

Mills admitted causing the death of Brenda Joyce, 76, on Elbow Lane in Formby on 2 August 2023.

Another pedestrian, an 80-year-old woman, suffered slight injuries.

June Mills, 96, admitted causing the death of Brenda Joyce, 76, on Elbow Lane in Formby on 2 August 2023. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Tom Gent, defending, said Mills was of previous good character and was only able to walk a few paces, so would be unlikely to be fit to carry out unpaid work.

He said her mobility had worsened since the collision, when he said she mounted the kerb because she applied too much accelerator while driving her Vauxhall Corsa.

He said: “The accelerator pedal fell down beneath her foot, she panicked and failed to react to that. She accepts by her plea that was driving that was far below standard.”

Mills is due to be sentence on 30 September.