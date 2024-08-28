An 'extremely high volume' of people have registered for a ballot for Oasis tickets in the UK and Ireland ahead of general sale, the band has announced.

A post to the band’s X page said: “Register for the UK and Ireland 2025 tour pre-sale ballot.

“A ticket pre-sale will be held on Friday 30th August, ahead of Saturday’s general sale.

“To ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets, applicants will be selected for the pre-sale via a ballot.

"Ballot registration is open now and will close at 7pm BST, this Wednesday 28th August.”

The post added: “Successful applicants will receive an email with full access information the morning of Friday 30th August. Success in the ballot will not guarantee tickets.

“Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis.”

A second post said confirmation emails “may be delayed” due to “an extremely high volume of entries”, adding “everyone who has correctly filled out the ballot form before 7pm Wednesday 28th August will receive the confirmation email”.

Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed Oasis’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025 on Tuesday, saying: “The great wait is over.”

The Britpop band, who split nearly 15 years ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

The Gallagher brothers haven't performed together in 15 years. Credit: Oasis

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on 28 August 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

Fans have been pleading with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Reunion rumours have intensified recently after they teased an announcement for 8am on Tuesday, and reports that the feuding brothers were ending their disagreement.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, they said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

The dates are as follows:

Principality Stadium 4 and 5 July

Heaton Park 11, 12, 19, 20, 25 and 26 July

Wembley Stadium 2 and 3 August

Murrayfield Stadium 8 and 9 August

Croke Park 16 and 17 August

There are also plans for dates outside Europe.Liam clarified on X, formerly Twitter, that the UK and Ireland leg of the tour is “the band’s exclusive European appearances”.

Despite speculation that a Glastonbury slot could be in the works, the Worthy Farm event will not see Oasis on the bill, the PA news agency understands.

The band, who formed in 1991 and are known for the hits Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Stop Crying Your Heart Out, have previously played the festival in 1995 and 2004.

A black and white image of the two brothers, both in dark jackets, was also released as part of the announcement on Tuesday.

It is believed they met in person for a photoshoot over the summer. It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was asked about the Oasis reunion following his speech in the Downing Street rose garden, in which a reporter said he had spent “a lot of time today looking back in anger”.

Sir Keir replied: “What can I say in relation to that? Very, very good. It’s a great song. I’m not sure I’m best placed to champion it after the last 20 or 30 minutes but, look, let’s see what happens with Oasis.”

Abbey Road Studios, the famous London recording studio where Oasis recorded multiple songs, described the band’s reunion as “history”.

Alan McGee, the music executive who signed Oasis to his label, Creation Records, in 1993, posted to the platform: “Good for music. Good for them. Good for us.”

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast