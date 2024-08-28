Family of Southport stabbing victim Bebe King thank public for funeral privacy

The family of Bebe King, one of the three girls who died in a mass stabbing in Southport, have thanked the community for respecting their privacy wishes during her funeral.

Bebe was killed, along with Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Da Silva Aguiar, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July.

Her loved ones asked members of the public, who wanted to pay respects, to greet the cortege in a designated area and leave the area around the church clear.

Those who wanted to pay tribute when the service began were asked to light a candle in their homes.

Issuing a statement through the funeral directors the family said: "Bebe’s family have asked us to pass their most sincere thanks to the community for the respect shown at her celebration of life held on Saturday 17 August.

"Lauren, Ben and Genie were able to honour Bebe’s beautiful life in a very special private service surrounded by family and friends who loved and knew Bebe best.

"They also acknowledge the love and support shown on the route to church by so many people which meant a very great deal to them and pass on their thanks for such a beautiful local tribute."

Bebe, seen here in the middle, was killed alongside Elsie Dot and Alice in the stabbing attack on 29 July.

Eight more children and two adults were hospitalised as a result of the attack.

Heartbreaking funeral services for the youngsters have taken place since the attack, with Bebe's family requesting complete privacy for her service.

The statement also thanked those who organised and led the church service, as well as staff at Alder Hey Children's Hospital and Merseyside Police - especially their family liaison officers.

Before the funeral, Bebe's parents Lauren and Ben released an emotional tribute to their "precious daughter" who was "full of joy, light and love."

They also revealed that Bebe's sister, Genie, was a witness to the attack but managed to escape.

The tribute said: "We want to acknowledge our older daughter, Genie, who witnessed the attack and managed to escape. She has shown such incredible strength and courage, and we are so proud of her.

"Her resilience is a testament to the love and bond she shared with her little sister, and we will continue to support her as we navigate this painful journey together as a family."

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.