Granada Reports Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes spoke to the owners of a food truck offering a unique sort of insurance for meals

A food truck in the Isle of Man is offering 'seagull insurance' to customers whose food is snatched by the coastal bird.

The £1 policy guarantees a full meal replacement in the event of a seagull attack.

Co-owners Matt Hawkins and Charlotte Smith introduced the policy to their 'Hawkins BBQ' business, after experiencing an increase in attacks from the Manx gulls.

Matt said: "It's £1 for the insurance, people can take it out daily and from there, people can rest easy knowing that if they get attacked, they get a replacement meal on us."

A seagull waiting for the moment to strike and steal some chips. Credit: ITV News

Charlotte said: "Seagulls are a protected animal and have grown in size and population - they are everywhere!

"I've been bitten, sat on, you name it, but this initiative is to live in harmony with them."

The policy is proving popular with locals in the Isle of Man and all money collected is donated to local charity, the Manx Wildlife Trust.

Matt said: "It's really important to us that we give back to them, as it ensures the safety of the seagull.

"Although the seagulls are terrifying, we are actually protecting them by giving that £1 to the charity.

