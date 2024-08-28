A hotel chain has been urged to "do the right thing" after being accused of cancelling bookings coinciding with Oasis concerts - then reselling the rooms for triple the price.

Liam and Noel Gallagher announced that they will be reuniting for a 14-date UK and Ireland tour in summer 2025, with tickets due to go on sale on Saturday, 31 August.

Despite no tickets sold yet, Greater Manchester’s night-time economy adviser Sacha Lord says he has received complaints about Maldron Hotels cancelling reservations on the dates the brothers are due to perform in their hometown.

In a social media post he urged the company, which has two hotels in Manchester city centre, to “do the right thing”.

He wrote on X: “I’m being contacted by several people who booked your hotel for the Oasis concert, to say their rooms have just been cancelled and are now back up for three times the price.

"I’m sure this is a 'computer error'…easy to correct. Do the right thing.”

A number of disgruntled customers posted screenshots on X of an email appearing to be from Maldron Hotels, stating that “due to a technical error, you have received a confirmation for a booking that was not successfully made”.

Recipients were told they will be sent a “cancellation request” and asked to “accept promptly”.

On Wednesday 28 August morning they both had no rooms available from the start of July 2025 onwards.

The Gallagher brothers will perform together next summer for the first time in 15 years. Credit: Oasis

Maldron Hotels’ parent company Dalata Hotel Group has been approached for a comment.

The price of many hotel rooms have already reportedly skyrocketed in the cities where the iconic 90s band are scheduled to perform.

Oasis are playing at Manchester’s Heaton Park on 11, 12, 19 and 20 July, as well as London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Cardiff's Principality Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, the Burnage brothers said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

It will be the first time in 15 years that Noel, 57, and Liam, 51, will have performed together after the Britpop band split in 2009.

Ballot registration opened for tour tickets on Tuesday night ahead of Saturday’s general sale.

