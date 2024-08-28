A 15-year-old boy has been warned he may be jailed after admitting throwing a glass bottle and stealing a policeman’s hat.

The youngster, from the Bolton area, appeared at Manchester Youth Court, accompanied by his parents, where he admitted the charge of violent disorder and the theft of the £30 hat belonging to Greater Manchester Police.

The court heard he who took part in “large scale disorder” in Bolton town centre on 4 August, as trouble hit towns and cities across the UK following the stabbing to death of three children in Southport.

The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, threw a glass bottle at police officers and was part of a mob who surrounded one police officer who had his hat stolen.

District Judge, Jane Hamilton, told the youngster, who has no previous convictions, that the court only had the power to impose two sentences, either a referral order or time in custody.

Judge Hamilton adjourned sentencing to 1 October, for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

She bailed the boy, warning him: “Obviously this was a large-scale disturbance, that means the court must look at whether you should go to custody.

“I’m not saying you will, but it must look at that option. I know this is all very new to you, but it is very serious.”